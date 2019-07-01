MISSOULA — Louis Willstein, born Oct. 3, 1918, after a full and adventuresome 100-year life, died June 15, 2019 in his home with family by his side. He was the oldest of eight children who were born of immigrant parents from Belarus. He was a child of the Depression. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School, and was lucky enough to find a job as a draftsman for CE Lummus Co. in New York City. He was employed by same firm for 46 years and eventually made his way up to Manager of Plant Design.
His employment was interrupted only by World War II when he was drafted into the Army Corp of Engineers and served on multiple islands in the South Pacific. He was proud of his military service but like many men of that generation would not talk much of The War. He returned to work in New York, but had a wanderlust for seeing and doing more. He took up skiing when skis were made of wood and boots were low, laced, and made of leather. Louis lived in Venezuela for two years as a construction engineer building large refineries.
Louis met his wife, Edna Markowitz, on a blind date. They married in 1954. Their son, Roger was born a year later, followed by another son, Gary four years later. They moved out of the city and into the “country”, New Jersey, in 1959 where they lived until a few years after Louis retired at age 64. They watched their boys grow and the family spent many summers at the beach, fishing, waterskiing and learning to sail together. Louis lived or worked on six of the seven continents including a two-month stint in India and six-month stay in Japan with his family. He and Edna moved to warmer climes in Boca Raton, Florida, and were able to see three of their five grandchildren born before Edna died suddenly in 1994. Louis in widowhood, still remained active and loved to visit Gary and his family in Colorado. He thought it was great that he could ski for free after the age of 70 and helped teach his grandchildren how to get down the hill. He also continued to take classes at Florida Atlantic University and enjoyed participating in political and educational discussion groups.
At age 96, he moved to Montana to be closer to family and settled in at The Springs, where he befriended many of the residents and continued in their discussion groups as well as remaining active at the VA Center. His life slowed down but was always willing to say hello to anyone that would stop by and chat. He is survived by sons Roger (Leslie), Gary (Lynne), grandchildren Stefanie, Marissa, Hannah, Sarah and Benjamin.
Louis was buried in Florida on June 21. A memorial service will be held at The Springs on July 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate at garysenisefoundation.org for veterans.