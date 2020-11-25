LOLO - Louise B. Ozmun “Lou”, resident of Lolo, peacefully passed in her home on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Lake Forest, Illinois. Lou was born on July 29, 1925 in Oak Park, Illinois, and then raised in Kansas City, Missouri. She studied Interior Design at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, where she met her one and only love, Donald Blaine “Bud” Ozmun. On May 5, 1949, she married Bud, creating and devoting a beautiful life together with two children Charles Scott & Beverly Louise. Her love and her heart were always in the West where she and Bud found a place to call home. She was the epitome of a lady, graceful and kind and a heart of gold. Lou left a lasting impression and will be forever in the hearts of all who knew her.