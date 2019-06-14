MISSOULA — Louise C. Henderson of Surprise, Arizona, passed away in Missoula at her youngest son Michael’s home Monday, June 10, 2019, after prolonged illness.
Lou was born Nov. 20, 1955, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula to Alfred “Bud” Ahlin and Rose Ahlin. As a child and teenager she lived at the family home at S. 3rd St. W. in Missoula. Her schooling, all in Missoula, was at St. Anthony’s elementary and graduated high school with the last graduating class from Sacred Heart Academy in 1974.
On Dec. 28, 1974, she married Daniel J. Henderson and remained in Missoula until 1984 when she moved with her husband and four children to Aurora, Colorado. Then they moved to Kalispell in 1989, then back to Missoula in 1991. Lou retired early due to her health from Missoula County Public Schools in 2011 after 15 years. In 2012 Lou and Dan moved to Arizona “officially” becoming “snowbirds” after Dan retired in 2018.
She is survived by her four children who all reside in the Missoula area, Christopher (Jessica); Jason (Lacey); Lisa; and Michael. She left behind eight siblings and five grandchildren.
Viewings: Thursday 3-5 p.m., June 13, 2019, and Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 14, 2019, at Garden City Funeral Home 1705 W. Broadway, Missoula, MT 59806.
Service: Friday June 14, 2019, 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery located at the corner of Scott St. and Rodgers St. in Missoula's Northside.