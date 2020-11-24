MISSOULA — Louise Cole was born Jan. 28, 1927, in Glasgow. She passed away on Nov. 18, 2020, in Missoula. Her family and friends have lost her presence but not her wonderful example to live life fully. She made every effort to lean in and thrive.

The early years of her long life were influenced by the Great Depression and the struggles that went with it. Perhaps that is the foundation of her attention to the needs of others. Her family was separated when work and income were scarce. At a young age, Louise lived in Montana, California and Washington, sometimes staying with extended family. Reunions with siblings and parents were treasured.

As a teen, a trip with mutual friends to the Bear Paw Mountains was a first meeting with her future husband Dick Cole. Beaver Creek Park and surrounding areas were frequently visited from that time forward. Louise was very comfortable in the outdoors to picnic, camp and swim. Sometimes harsh weather treatment in Montana fashion led to plan B or C. One such occurrence happened in Glacier Park in the 1960s where torrential rain had mattresses floating in the tent. Later in life tents turned to cabins where the adventure was a little less challenging.