MISSOULA — Louise Jones, 1938-2020
Louise was born in Hollywood, California to Everett Lynn and Ruth Dunn Jones. She grew up in Berkeley, married young, and graduated from the University of California in June of 1960 with a one-month old baby in her arms, the first of three strong children. In 1968 she packed up her kids in a VW bus and moved to Missoula, taking a job at Head Start as a preschool teacher, work that filled her heart.
“I know you guys are going to make fun of me but I really believe that the more you know about someone, the more you love ‘em—I really mean that!” - Louise Jones
Louise ("Weeze" to many) was naturally a teacher of young children. She earned a Master’s Degree at the University of Montana in the 1970s and ran the U of M lab preschool, from which she retired in 2000. The Dean of Education said “Louise Jones IS early childhood education in western Montana!” A clinical psychologist said “Time and again I have seen an unusually difficult child resist a host of efforts and techniques, and then knowing from past experience that I had one last thing I could try, I would take it to Louise, and time and time again I would see that child begin to respond almost magically to Louise's uncanny ability!” Weeze lived in that particular place of reverential curiosity where gazes meet, where wills intertwine, where all souls are asked to shine exactly as they are. Children know the magical doors of that place, and so did Weeze.
Her house on Brooks Street (aka "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Center of the Universe") opened one of those magical doors to adults. One of the lodgers who stayed there wrote “I am in awe at your enormous heart!” (N.H.) Weeze loved almost everyone and her love came equipped with tequila and laughter after long days of hard work. Another friend wrote, “You're the only person I've ever met who reminds me of the one person I've ever known in my life who really loved me!” (L.D.)
Louise’s love spilled out through playful poems and loquacious letters, in baked bread and potato-onion soup. She read thousands of books and defeated countless puzzles. She loved to chop wood, bake bread, and be of use. She pushed her body and mind and heart to produce and learn and love fully. She helped build a log cabin at the edge of the Bob Marshall in the summer of ‘76. She played the piano and harp and sang, she painted political banners and stitched quilts and baked spectacular cakes.
A friend and mentee said, “I have to say that there is something so profound about the way you lead your life (indeed, there is something quite profound in just who you are) that I feel that I've been handed some secret for how I can live my own life happily.” (D.L.)
And Louise loved George Jamieson, a railroad telegrapher, wordsmith and loving caretaker. Louise and George spent forty years together, filled with admiration, laughter and the kind of love you’d wish for everyone. George has been writing Louise’s biography for decades. If one looks carefully, one may find it published soon. George would be grateful for anecdotes, which can be emailed to jamiesongeorge05@gmail.com. In it he says, “Louise Jones, 81 years old, the best human being I ever met, died a little after midnight on February 2; and the wind is cold, coming down off the mountain this morning, because we know that nobody will ever love us like that again.”
Louise is survived by her beloved husband George, three children, eight grandchildren, and many, many dear friends.
As any good teacher would, she left us with a parting lesson:
“That kind of love will always be;
her spirit lives on in you and me.
So don’t forget, I beg you please--
to pay it forward, because of Weeze.” -Louise Jones"