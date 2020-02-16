Louise Jones

Her house on Brooks Street (aka "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Center of the Universe") opened one of those magical doors to adults. One of the lodgers who stayed there wrote “I am in awe at your enormous heart!” (N.H.) Weeze loved almost everyone and her love came equipped with tequila and laughter after long days of hard work. Another friend wrote, “You're the only person I've ever met who reminds me of the one person I've ever known in my life who really loved me!” (L.D.)

Louise’s love spilled out through playful poems and loquacious letters, in baked bread and potato-onion soup. She read thousands of books and defeated countless puzzles. She loved to chop wood, bake bread, and be of use. She pushed her body and mind and heart to produce and learn and love fully. She helped build a log cabin at the edge of the Bob Marshall in the summer of ‘76. She played the piano and harp and sang, she painted political banners and stitched quilts and baked spectacular cakes.

A friend and mentee said, “I have to say that there is something so profound about the way you lead your life (indeed, there is something quite profound in just who you are) that I feel that I've been handed some secret for how I can live my own life happily.” (D.L.)