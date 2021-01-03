Louise Kreis

MISSOULA - September 16, 1956 to December 29, 2020.

Louise was born Sept. 16, 1956 in Northern Idaho as the baby girl to Gerald Lee and Mona Lou Holley along with two older brothers, Steven and Dale. The family moved to Hamilton where she graduated high school. Louise was a hardworking and successful Missoula businesswoman and coveted the many personal and professional relationships she built over the years. She was always an excellent Mother, Grandmother, and Friend and will be missed by all who knew her. She loved being active and involved and was a longtime member and past President of the Missoula Lions Club.

Louise put up a valiant fight against COVID-19 but in the end, it was just too much for her to overcome.

Our family would like to thank the family of Ron Haight, who donated his lungs to her almost nine years ago and allowed her to make many more memories with her friends, family and especially her granddaughters. She spoke frequently about organ donation and the gift of life.

Louise is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Mona Holley, and her brother, Dale Holley. Survivors include her husband, Mike Kreis, her children Paul, Monica and Brad Burow, stepchildren Sarah and Kevin Kreis, and a six-pack of granddaughters, Elenor, Sonya, Taylor, Julia, Ariel and Ruby.