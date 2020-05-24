Louise Tenney Cochran

In 1983, at the age of 54, Louise became a mother to her sixteen month old granddaughter, Cori, whom she and Johnny raised in their home in the mountains above St. Regis. Without a doubt, Louise would consider seeing Cori become the person she is to be her greatest joy and accomplishment.

She was a wonderful mother to Cori and the wife of Johnny’s dreams. Her garden was brimming with strawberries, and her raspberry patch was held in high regard and a must stop for friends both far and wide.

Flowers abounded in every nook and cranny, animals of all kinds, particularly birds, moved through the property looking for what she had left for them. Her home was migratory stop for many, her kindness always the draw. Her cellar was packed to the gills with canned goods, and on many a day there were pies and cookies, and fresh baked bread, cooling on the counter.

She delighted in time spent surrounded by her family, animals, flowers, and her many, many friends and loved ones. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for them and stopped at nothing to give Cori and Johnny a wonderful life. She and Johnny traveled the world together through Europe, Asia, South America, Canada, and Mexico, often with Cori in tow. When not traveling, you could often find them in good company on the shores of Flathead Lake.