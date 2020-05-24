Louise Tenney Cochran

MISSOULA — Louise Cochran, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home with her family on May 20, 2020 in Missoula. Louise was born in September 1924 to Heber and Fanny Tenney in Taylor, Arizona. Louise was raised on the family ranch outside of Taylor along with two sisters, Teddy and Florence and four brothers, Rex, Chet, Frank and Wayne. The Tenney family moved to Sandpoint, Idaho in 1940, where Louise graduated high school in 1943. After High school she moved to the Spokane Valley where she began a thirty year career as a dental assistant.
In the summer of 1959, she met John (“Johnny”) Cochran at a dance in Sandpoint, Idaho. Johnny and Louise were married in Bonners Ferry on February 27, 1960. They moved to Superior where Johnny was working in the woods and together Louise and Johnny started the Cedar Salvage Shake Company. Louise would hand split cedar shingles and bundled them for sale. In 1961, they bought Frosty’s Drive-In, in St. Regis, which Louise ran until 1972. Louise was a natural in the hospitality business given her love for people. Her years at the Frosty’s Drive-In resulted in many life-long friendships with both customers and employees alike. After selling Frosty’s Drive-In, Louise returned to work as a dental assistant for Dr. Bauer in Superior until her retirement in 1987.
Louise cared for her sister Florence and included her in every aspect of her life as often as she could throughout their 92 years together, ensuring Florence’s limitations did not limit her.
In 1983, at the age of 54, Louise became a mother to her sixteen month old granddaughter, Cori, whom she and Johnny raised in their home in the mountains above St. Regis. Without a doubt, Louise would consider seeing Cori become the person she is to be her greatest joy and accomplishment.
She was a wonderful mother to Cori and the wife of Johnny’s dreams. Her garden was brimming with strawberries, and her raspberry patch was held in high regard and a must stop for friends both far and wide.
Flowers abounded in every nook and cranny, animals of all kinds, particularly birds, moved through the property looking for what she had left for them. Her home was migratory stop for many, her kindness always the draw. Her cellar was packed to the gills with canned goods, and on many a day there were pies and cookies, and fresh baked bread, cooling on the counter.
She delighted in time spent surrounded by her family, animals, flowers, and her many, many friends and loved ones. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for them and stopped at nothing to give Cori and Johnny a wonderful life. She and Johnny traveled the world together through Europe, Asia, South America, Canada, and Mexico, often with Cori in tow. When not traveling, you could often find them in good company on the shores of Flathead Lake.
Louise was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was immeasurably kind to every single person, and living thing she ever met. She will be remembered for her gentle nature, playful humor, and her million dollar smile.
Louise is survived by her husband Johnny (Missoula), daughter Lori (Spokane), son Curtis (St. Regis), granddaughter Cori (Missoula), grandson Ben (Spokane), 13 Tenney nieces and nephews and 15 Cochran nieces and nephews.
Grave side services will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the St. Regis Cemetery and followed by a reception at the St. Regis Community Park. Sunset Hills Funeral Homes officiating, 200 Willis St. Plains, Montana 59859, sunsethillsfuneralhomes.com.
