MISSOULA — On the 4th of July, 1941, Marthia Lowaine Norgard was born in Watford City, North Dakota, the first child of Andrew and Mabel Norgard. Soon to follow were sister Lucille and brother James. The family lived on their family farm south of Arnegard, North Dakota. Lowaine and her siblings attended school in Arnegard and upon her graduation Lowaine went on to Concordia College where she graduated with honors. Lowaine taught high school English and typing classes in Glasgow. There Lowaine met Nordine Lee; the couple was married in Arnegard on Christmas Day in 1967. Lowaine and Nordine welcomed their only son, Erik, in October of 1969. The family of three moved to Missoula in 1971 and bought their family home in 1973, where Lowaine resided until her death on Oct. 23, 2019.
After 12 years of marriage, Lowaine and Nordine separated. Lowaine began a new position for Missoula County in the Commissioner's office, a position she loved. In 1992, Erik married Brandi and the couple welcomed Lowaine's first grandchild, Nikki Jeane in 1994. In 1997, Lowaine became a grandmother of two when Erik and Brandi welcomed their second child, Zakary Martin. Lowaine was active in her grandchildren's lives. During the younger years the trio would often be found playing with the dogs in Wapikya Park, on ice cream runs and road trips. Later, Lowaine prided herself on attending all sporting events and school programs the grandchildren participated in.
After her retirement in 2006, Lowaine became an active volunteer for the Humane Society of Western Montana, in which her and Nikki spent countless hours helping with fundraisers, clinics and socializing animals. Lowaine also dedicated her time to gardening, bringing home many blue ribbons from the county fair. She was an active member of Atonement Lutheran Church, she enjoyed being involved with church groups and a member of the counting committee every Monday for many years. In September of 2018 Lowaine had a wonderful time attending the marriage of Nikki and Nick Pastian, she referred to it as a mini family reunion, and was still talking about it a year later.
Lowaine is preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Mabel Norgard and her uncle William Norgard.
You have free articles remaining.
Lowaine is survived by her sister Lucille (Charles) Rotzien of Grand Forks, North Dakota, brother Jim (Carol) Norgard of Fargo, North Dakota, son Erik (Brandi) Lee of Missoula, grandchildren Nikki (Nick) Pastian of Florence, and Zakary Lee of Missoula, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens (7405 Mullan Road) in Missoula on Nov. 4, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. A small lunch will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Western Montana (5930 US Hwy 93 Missoula, MT 59804) or Atonement Lutheran Church, 2205 34th St. Missoula, MT 59801.