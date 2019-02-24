MISSOULA — Lowell “Ronnie” H. Cloninger, age 82, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at his home in Missoula. Rosary Vigil services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow in the church social hall. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory. A full obituary will follow.