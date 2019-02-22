LOLO — Lt. Col. Lonnie Steele Underhill (USMC Ret.) passed away surrounded by his family at home in Lolo, on Feb. 19, 2019. He was born Oct. 24, 1939, to Carl and Josephine (Roberts) Underhill at home in the Township of Bear Bluff, Jackson County, Wisconsin. He spent his early years on a dairy farm near Cazenovia, Wisconsin, roaming the hills, woods and creek banks in search of squirrels and fish, leading to his lifelong pursuit of feathers, fins and fur. He sold garden seeds to farm wives to earn spending money.
After graduating in 1953 as the lone eighth-grader from the one-room White School, his family sold its farm and moved to Gresham, Oregon. He entered a 1,500-student high school, undergoing a huge adjustment before going on to compete on the wrestling team, placing fouth in state his senior year, and graduating in 1957. After attending Portland State College for two years, he joined the MARCAD flight program as a Marine in Pensacola, Florida, receiving his Naval Aviator Wings and officer's commission in 1960.
In 1961, he married his high school/college sweetheart, Dixie Lee Grimm, whom he met while picking berries in Oregon in 1953.
During his 20-year military career, he flew 24 different aircraft, including multi-engine R4-Q2s and KC 130Fs, rotary-engine UH 34D helicopters, and F9F and A4-F jets. He served in Okinawa, Japan, and three tours in Vietnam, earning a Purple Heart and 31 air medals. He also received a Joint Services Commendation Medal and eight other medals. In 1969, he attended U.S. Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. He earned his bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering from Arizona State University in 1974. He also attended Armed Forces Staff College in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1976 before serving as commanding officer of Marine Air Base Squadron 14 at Bogue Field, North Carolina.
After his retirement at age 39, he moved to Lolo, where he spent the rest of his life pursuing all the things he loved with his family: big- and small-game hunting, stream and lake fishing, gardening, getting his own firewood, coaching Little Guy Wrestling in the early 1980s, building two boats and heirloom-quality furniture for his family, and spending hours managing his investments.
He was preceded in death by both his parents, Carl and Josephine, in-laws, Arthur and Margaret Grimm, and brother-in-law Gerry Grimm. He is survived by his wife of 57+ years, Dixie, and their children, Amber (Earl) Koester of Helena and Mark (Susan) Underhill of Tigard, Oregon, and six grandchildren, Justice, Duncan, Annika, Jo, Katie, and Elsie; sister Dixie (Rick) Buck of Oregon, brother Darrel Underhill of Massachusetts, and sister-in-law Madeline Grimm of Oregon, as well as six nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to your local Salvation Army would be appreciated.
A memorial service will be held this spring; date to be announced later.