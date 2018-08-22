PHILIPSBURG — On Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, the world lost a great man, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. At his passing he was surrounded by his loved ones.
Over 25 years of service in the United States Air Force, retired pilot, LT. Colonel Donald M. Russell made many contributions to the U.S. Air Force and the aviation field. After he retired he focused on cycling and racing. When he couldn’t race he was a Team leader and Commissionaire for Pro races across America. He helped and encouraged many people over the years.
He will be greatly missed. His legacy will be carried on through his wife, son, grandson and those who loved him.
Don was survived by his wife Vicky; son Cole and grandson, Tony. He also leaves behind two brothers, Brien and Scott, in-laws, cousins, nephews and nieces and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his sister Vicky and both of his parents.
There will be a private service for family and friends at 3 p.m. and a service at 4 p.m. at Philipsburg Community Church with Celebration of Life gathering to follow.
Contributions in memory of Don may be made to the K9’s for Warriors at: info@k9sforwarriors.org or call 904-686-1956 for further information.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Donald’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at longfellowfinneganriddle.com.