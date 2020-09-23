 Skip to main content
Lucas Franciscus “Frank” Stolp

MISSOULA — Lucas Franciscus “Frank” Stolp, 93, passed away at Village Healthcare Center on Sept. 21, 2020. Services for Frank will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Garden City Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. For those unable to attend or concerned with Covid-19, services will be available online at gardencityfh.com/memorials/lucas-stolp/4340688/index.php. Visit gardencityfh.com to share condolences and memories and read a full obituary.

