HAMILTON — On Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, the world lost a bright light. Lucas Gene Sampson passed away unexpectedly at Marcus Daly Hospital. Lucas was such an amazing loving 23-month old, who is now playing with his Grandma Kathy, who never got to meet him.
Lucas was born Dec. 17, 2017, at Community Hospital. Lucas and his twin brother Kaiden were born at 32 weeks. Lucas started the journey with many challenges, and spent the first 69 days of his life in the NICU. He went through a right arm amputation due to amniotic band syndrome, A g tube placement, and several other medical procedures and hurdles. Through all his challenges he didn’t let them slow him down. His smile and outgoing personality were so contagious, and touched everyone around him. Lucas had so many little girlfriends, he was quite the ladies man, as he loved blowing kisses, and would smile at them with his radiance. His little life touched the whole community so many ways, everyone watched him grow up. He will fondly be remembered as the smiling little chatterbox, that lived everyday to its fullest. Who loved Peppa Pig, Bubble Guppies, and most of all Oreo cookies. As he started talking he was known for having his own little language, we sometimes didn’t know what he was saying, but he was so sure of what he was saying. His fight and perseverance made him a hero in my and his daddy's eyes. He is gone from this physical world, but will be in everyone’s hearts forever.
He is preceded in death by his Grandma Kathy, Great Grandmothers Ruth Catt, and Joyce Lemon. Great Grandfather Carl Catt, Cousin Joe Gasvoda. And Luke Matthews the very good friend he was named after. He is survived by his mother and father Becka and Neil Sampson of Hamilton, twin brother Kaiden. Grandpa Leon of Hamilton, Grandmother Mary of Corvallis, Aunts and Uncles Deb, Lore, Amanda, Scott & David of Hamilton and Polson. Uncle James of Wisconsin, and Uncle Michael of Wyoming. And Numerous family and friends and a whole community who loved him.
A Celebration of Lucas’s Life will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Daly Leach Chapel. We will be having food, Oreo cookies, milk and juice to say our final goodbyes to our light that shined on the whole community. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.