Lucas James Powell, aka ‘Lukie' or ‘Master Luke', 16, passed away in an accident when his car rolled down a ravine on June 21, 2023 in Corvallis Montana. He was the ninth child born to John and Marie Powell on May 3, 2007 in Pinesdale, Montana. Lucas was an amazing brother to his 16 siblings and loved every minute of it. As more siblings came along and joined the family he accepted them all. He was well loved by his family, friends, school mates and community. He attended school at Pinesdale Elementary, where he took to heart The Black Bear Code: I'm a Pines Academy Black Bear, strong and always steady, three things I'll always be, Respectful, Responsible and Ready. During the Covid pandemic he attended the “7th and 8th Grade Hop” which was a homeschool in the community in which the students hopped from home to home for their classes. He then attended 9th and 10th grade at Corvallis High School where he medaled in Track and Field and played many other sports. He made friends easily. He was playful and adventurous, loved snowboarding, boating, jumping over the bridge at the river where he loved to spend his summers with friends. He absolutely loved to climb up and jump off things. He was also a hard worker, working summers with his dad in construction, with the mindset ‘hurry up and get it done so I can go play. He was mature beyond his years from the time he was a little boy and was very respectful to his parents, willing to help in and around the home.