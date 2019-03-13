HAMILTON — Lucille Mae (James) Walker, 86, of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital due to complications from surgery.
She is survived by her daughter, Vivian (Ray) Wildman of Washington; daughter, Lavelle Walker of Hamilton; son, Randall Walker of Hamilton; daughter, Stephanie Walker (Emmette Weaver) of Drummond; sister, Ollie Oldham of Midland, Texas; WD Matthews of Amarillo, Texas, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and other extended family.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 15 at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton with Don Montgomery officiating. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.