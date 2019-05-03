STEVENSVILLE — Lucille Mae Muir (Brooks), 88, of Stevensville, passed away on April 30, 2019, in Missoula.
Lucille was born in Hitchcock, South Dakota, on July 15, 1930, she moved with her family to Hamilton as a young child and graduated from Hamilton High School. While in high school Lucille was a majorette and enjoyed socializing with classmates. She married James J. Muir on Jan. 31, 1949, in Grant County, Washington. She and James (Jim) eventually moved to Anaconda where three of her four children were born. They later moved to Tacoma, Washington where her youngest daughter was born. After marriage she kept busy raising her children, she loved her family and enjoyed camping and boating with family and friends.
While living in Tacoma she dabbled in real estate and she and her husband Jim, (a pilot), enjoyed flying and occasionally making cross country flights between Washington and Montana.
After moving back to Hamilton, she and Jim owned and operated the Sportsman Motel and Restaurant for many years. In her spare time she enjoyed drawing and was quite accomplished in pencil drawings. She also was a percussionist in a band with her husband Jim and other relatives, performing at local events and venues. Lucille and Jim were married 52 years.
She is survived by her children, Joyce Muir, Sherry Sandvik (Bob), Marilyn Bonner (John), James Alec Muir (Nita) and Michelle Muir (James Styler). She was preceded in death by husband James J. Muir.
Lucille had a quiet demeanor and a gentle soul. She was always happy, smiling and took life in stride with a most positive attitude. She was also an avid reader and always kept up with current events. She cherished time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lucille had many lifelong friends. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.