× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Lucille Newhart, 91, of Missoula peacefully passed away in her home on June 20, 2020. Her devout Christian faith was the cornerstone of her ever-positive outlook on taking the next step of her eternal journey.

Born on Nov. 14, 1928 in Moscow, Pennsylvania, she was oldest of six children born to the late William and Mary Lesh. A graduate of Moscow High School and East Stroudsburg State College, Lucille was a voracious reader since early childhood.

Her professional calling was as a nurse in the drug rehabilitation center at Solders and Sailors Hospital in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. Upon the death of her spouse, Rev. Robert Newhart, Lucille relocated to join her only son and grandchildren in Missoula.

In retirement, she was a devoted member of Grace United Methodist Church. While maintaining a positive and joyful yet soft-spoken and modest demeanor, she was also an outspoken proponent for equal rights for all. As a friend, mother and grandmother, her homemade holiday cookies and birthday pies were enjoyed by all.

A celebration of remembrance will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Missoula, on Friday, July 31 at 11 a.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Lucille Newhart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.