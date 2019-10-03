POLSON — Lucille Violet (Sagmiller) Buchmann, 97, of Polson, passed away on Monday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Retreat of natural causes.
She was born on Aug. 6, 1922, in Beulah, North Dakota, to John and Mathilda Sagmiller. As a child, she lived on a farm with her five siblings until she moved into town to attend high school. She graduated in 1939 with her teaching certificate. She spent the next few years teaching students in rural North Dakota.
On May 26, 1946, Lucille married Otto Buchmann in Hazen, North Dakota. The couple moved to Polson in 1949. In 1956 they moved their family to Finley Point where they grew produce for the farmers market, flowers for a flower shop in Polson, and raised sheep and cattle. She was the ALCW district president, and a member of the Lake County Planning Board. She was also an avid gardener and loved to crochet.
Otto and Lucille welcomed their first child, Cheryl, while in North Dakota in 1947. In 1951 they welcomed their twin sons Dennis and Douglas Buchmann. Tragically, Cheryl was returned to God after being struck by a vehicle in 1955. In 1956 their fourth child, Leslie, joined the family.
Otto and Lucille enjoyed many trips including a trip to Germany and Alaska. They were both active in the church and their local community. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, as well as a strong spirited woman that wasn’t afraid of a fight. She knew how to advocate for what she believed in.
Lucille was preceded in death by her daughter Cheryl, father John, mother Mathilda, husband Otto, her brothers Norman, Del, Jerry, and Ken Sagmiller, and a sister June Sorenson. Survivors include her sons Douglas of Crockett, Texas, Dennis (Sandi) of Pasco, Washington, and Leslie (Diana) of Polson, grandsons Travis (Jacinda), Edward, and Nathanial (Whitney), and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Monday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Pastor Melanie will officiate the services with burial at Lakeview Cemetery. There will be a luncheon in Lucille’s honor back at the church immediately following.
Messages of condolences can be shared with the family at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are being handled by The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory in Polson, MT.
