HAMILTON — Luella Heidt Maller passed away surrounded by family on Nov. 4, 2020.

She was born June 4, 1940, to Frank and Catherine Heidt of Hamilton.

Luella was raised and educated in Corvallis. After graduation, she moved to Helena to work at a bank. There she met her husband Joe Ricci. They moved to Livingston where they had four children. Mom made B Street a wonderful place where all the neighborhood kids would hang out. Later on, Luella worked in health care as an LPN.

In 1977, the family moved to Missoula. Luella worked for the Painters and Iron Workers Union. Once again, mom made our home on Barbara Lane a social gathering place for all of our friends.

In 1995, Luella married Bill Maller. They retired in Hamilton. They enjoyed traveling, gardening, watching the grandkids play ball and cheering on the Montana Grizzlies.

Luella was a kind and giving mother. Her love for her family was beyond measure. We will miss her cooking, her laughter and her unconditional love.

Luella was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers Benny and Robert (Alice) Heidt, her sisters Jean (Bob) Willeby, Antonia (Ken) Smith and her son-in-law Lee Zeiler.