Luella Mae Wilson

Luella Mae Wilson passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, April 30, 2021. She was 87 years old.

Luella's parents, Edward and Mary raised their family in Hazen, North Dakota, where Edward was a coal miner. Luella was one of seven children. Money was tight, and she told the story of how the kids used to fight over the piece of pork in a can of pork and beans.

In her late grade school years, the family relocated to Yakima, Washington. Luella earned a scholarship to St. Elizabeth's school of nursing. It was during these years that she met, and fell in love with a dashing young doctor, Wesley Wilson. They married and started their family in Seattle, Washington. Wes's training took them to Cincinnati, and Portland. In 1963 they chose Missoula as their home.