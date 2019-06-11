HAMILTON — Lyle E. Westgard, 89, of Hamilton passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Discovery Care Centre. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Daly-Leach Chapel with burial to follow at Riverview Cemetery. There will be a reception following the graveside service in the funeral home's community room. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Skin Care
Ad Vault
Latest Local Offers
Grizzly Lawn Care and Landscape
Nancy Serba - Gold Wellness Advocate doTERRA