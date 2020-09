ARLEE — Lyle George Zeiler, 64, passed away Sept. 1 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. A wake will begin at 5 p.m. in the Arlee Community Center with Rosary being recited at 8 p.m. Thursday. Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the center with burial following at the Jocko Cemetery where military honors will be presented.