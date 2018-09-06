BILLINGS — Lyle James Hodge, 88, of Shepherd, formally St. Ignatius passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2018.
He was born on March 7, 1930, in Mehurin Township, Minnesota, to M. Dell and LuLu Hodge.
Lyle had a very colorful work history: trapper, army, mechanic, grain thrasher, tree planter, oil rig worker, upholsterer, rancher, farmer, caregiver. He was a jack of all trades and had a full life to say the least. Lyle had great character and a wonderful heart.
Preceding Lyle in death are his father and mother, M. Dell and LuLu Hodge; sisters, Sarah Johnson, Doris Seng, Gladys Wychor; brothers, Donald Hodge and Warren Hodge. Two grandsons, Christopher Hodge and Dusty McKay.
Lyle is survived by son, David Winter (Michelle Durenberger); daughters, Cheri Conroy (Russell Schwarzrock), Cheryl Gaines (Martin Olson), and Randi Adams (Michael), numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Have a wonderful journey Daddio, Pops, Papa, Uncle, Hodgey-bob-bob, friend, neighbor. You will be missed dearly.
Funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Leon Hall; 35964 Leon Rd., Charlo. Burial will follow at Pleasantview Cemetery in St. Ignatius. To leave condolences for the family please visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.