RONAN — Lyle Richard Roberts, 62, of Ronan passed away Friday, May 7, 2015, in Kalispell. He was born in Hamilton March 24, 1953, to Kenneth Earl Roberts and Julia Helen (Herbst) Roberts. He attended the Boulder River School in his younger years and then moved to Ronan in 1980 as a member of the Mission Mountain Enterprises.
Lyle loved life and was very active in his younger years, swimming, collecting flags and guns. He participated in the Special Olympics and loved his community of Ronan. Lyle was a member of the Mission Mountain Enterprises for over 30 years. Lyle loved MME and MME loved Lyle. His smile and resolve for life will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his brother Elden (Judy) Roberts of Stevensville, and Sandy Goss of Greenwood, Texas, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Kenneth Roberts and Darold Roberts, sisters Helen Lippencott, Hazel Ponton, Betty Erickson and Shirley Roberts.
A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept 8, at Riverside Cemetery in Stevensville with Pastor Dan Huggans officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.