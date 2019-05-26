STEVENSVILLE — Lynford Arthur Weege, 77, died following complications after surgery at St. Patrick Hospital on May 21, 2019.
He was born on Jan. 1, 1942, in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, to Albert and Ida (Schultz) Weege. He attended St. Matthews Lutheran grade school in Oconomowoc, and graduated from Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Wisconsin.
He was employed in the food industry at Carnation Company in Oconomowoc, retiring after 35 years. He served his country in the Wisconsin National Guard for six years.
On Dec. 30, 1967, he married his bride of 52 years, Elene Lekometros, in Oconomowoc. After his retirement in 1998 the couple moved to Stevensville. He thoroughly enjoyed ice fishing, hunting, and the many outdoor opportunities Montana offers.
He was a member of Living Savior Lutheran Church in Missoula. He was a dedicated and active member of the church, serving on committees, boards, as a greeter, usher, and always assisting as needed.
Survivors include his wife Elene, two brothers Bill (Kathleen) of Zirconia, North Carolina, Butch (Tina) of Mosinee, Wisconsin, sister-in-law Paula Marie Miller of Green Valley, Arizona, three nieces and three nephews and their families and his special fishing buddies Darin and Al.
His memorial will be held at Living Savior Lutheran Church, 4616 Gharrett St. on Tuesday, May 28, Officiant, Pastor Noah Willitz. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
Commital will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be to Living Savior Lutheran Church.
The Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com is pleased to be assisting the family.