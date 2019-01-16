MISSOULA — Lynn Carley Campbell Job, 71, of Missoula, lost her 8-year battle with cancer on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital. She spent her last days surrounded by family, friends and loved ones.
Lynn was born May 7, 1947, and is preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Mary Carley, and her brother Gerald.
Lynn is survived by her loving husband of 24 years Marvin Job, daughter Nikki Vacura (Travis), son BJ Campbell (Marcey), step-daughter Kimberlee Job Somers (Tod), and numerous beautiful grandchildren, Katelynn, Jadyn, Alyxis, Amber, Brandy and Shawn.
There will be a memorial service held on Jan. 19, 2019, at The Church of Latter-Day Saints, located at 3026 South Ave. W., Missoula, MT 59801.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored if a donation was made in Lynn’s name to The Montana Cancer Center, located at 500 W. Broadway, Missoula, MT 59802.