RICHLAND, Washington — Lynn Diane Kirsch passed away peacefully on Nov. 2 with her daughter Petra by her side.

Lynn was born in Glendive to Donald and Irene Kirsch. At a young age her family relocated to Hamilton. After graduation Lynn lived in Seattle before settling in Missoula. While working at the Park Hotel she met and married Rodney Chandler and in 1978 they welcomed daughter, Petra. Lynn and Rod were forever good friends until his death in 2016.

Lynn held a B.A. from the University of Montana and an MSW from Eastern Washington University. She worked as a social worker until retirement where she settled in Ford, Washington, with partner Marcelline.

Lynns greatest joys were her daughter, her grandson Jackson, her dog Precious, her horse Chance, traveling to Pow wows and being a 40-year friend of Bill W.

Lynn is survived by her daughter Petra Evans (Greg), grandson Jackson Simmons, niece Alix Schultz (Ross) and partner Marcelline Tonn.

Lynn is preceded in death by her father Donald Kirsch, mother, Irene Gibford, father Ronald Gibford, and sister Liane Griffith.

A celebration of Lynn's Life will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The American Cancer society.