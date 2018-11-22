TURAH — Lynn Flaherty Bateman, 66, gained her angel wings on Friday, Nov. 16 at her home in Turah. Lynn was born in Missoula to Raymond and Neva Flaherty, Dec. 15, 1951. She attended Missoula public schools and graduated from Sentinel High School. On July 17, 1970, she married her high school sweetheart, Dean Bateman. After a year in Billings they returned to Missoula and made their home in Turah for 45 years where they raised daughters Kimberly, Kari and Kory. Lynn enjoyed working various jobs as a teacher's aide, childcare and home schooling her daughter Kory. Professionally she was a warranty clerk for Demarois Buick GMC Truck.
As a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she enjoyed family, crafting, collecting "BELIEVE" quotations, butterflies and angels. She looked foward to Camp Scrappy with her daughters. Due to her health she was unable to donate her organs. "Don't take your organs to heaven, heaven knows we need them here."
She was preceded by her parents, daughter Kory in 1996, and brother Marc in 2008. She is survived by her husband of 48 years. Daughters Kim (Matt) Talbert, Kari (Dalls) Botsch; grandsons, Tyler (Izzy), Kyle (Monica), Jordan (Leah), Tanner, Trystan, Teagan and granddaughters April (John), Vallie (Brandon) and Danica Kory. Great grandchildren, Aubree, Berkley, Oliver, Karter, Liam, Karsyn; her brother Brad (Anne) Flaherty. Special aunt, Carlene Bockman and cousins, Scott, Becky, Christy and families. Sister-in-law Shannon Flaherty and nephews Shawn, Ryan and families. Numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and close friends. A heartfelt thanks to Consumer Direct Care Hospice. It takes special people to do what you do.
A celebration of Lynn's life will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Bonner, Saturday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. Everybody is welcome. Wear something blue and bring your memories to share.