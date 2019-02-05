RONAN — Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Lynn Marie Mauck Starkel, left us on the morning of Jan. 28, 2019. In true Lynn fashion, she was a fighter right to the very end and left peacefully with family by her side.
Marie Lynn Mauck was born in Los Angeles on Dec. 11, 1948 to Louis and Marie Mauck. Her father worked a variety of jobs so they frequently moved and lived in a variety of states; eventually settling in Florida and graduating from Miami Edison High School in 1967. In the years before she found her way to Montana in 1974, lets just say that she’d been there done that. She made lifelong friends throughout her life and travels but she found her home and heart in Montana.
On Aug. 22, 1981, Lynn started the next chapter of her life by marrying Edward Starkel. She not only inherited two step kids, but a big crazy extended family. In 1983 came her biggest life accomplishment, having twin boys. Lynn worked a handful of jobs in the valley, including running the Sears store, and stayed busy on the farm. You could come to Lynn’s house at any time of day and find her outside with the music playing loud and paying special attention to her well kept garden. Lynn had the opportunity to travel the world with Ed by her side. With all of the many places she had traveled, her desire to be by the beach never faded.
Lynn was compassionate, generous and fiercely loyal. If you found your way into her heart, you were there forever and she would do anything she could for you. A Lynn-shaped hole is left in the hearts of her husband Ed, daughter Jimmi (Jason), son Brandon (Jenn), twin boys Kyle (Ciella) and Zach, grandkids Cooper, Addy, Cayden, Kyzie, Joe, Jaylynn, Aliyah, Piper, Caleb and numerous nieces and nephews. And of course her beloved dogs Tessie and Chester. A special shoutout to her “girls”, who were the best group of friends anyone could ask for.
Please join us in celebration of Lynn at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Mission Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local animal shelter or Safe Harbor on Lynn’s behalf.