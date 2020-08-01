Lynne Marie Evans

I’ve always heard that love is the one thing you get more of by giving it away. The life of my mother, Lynne, is a testament to that statement. She was a woman filled with a fierce love for her children and her friends, and with each person she took to her heart, she was loved that much more in return. Whether it was family she knew all her life or friends she gained after only a short meeting, her kindness and generosity of spirit had a profound impact on everyone around her. To be in her circle was to know, unquestionably, that you were loved, cherished, and safe. That you had a friend to laugh with and a shoulder to cry on. That you had an ally in any battle and a buffer from all of life’s unpredictability. To say, “she will be missed” seems inadequate, as she was a light unlike any other. But a piece of her continues to shine in all who loved her, and her memory will always be held in our hearts. — Julia