FLORENCE — "Perhaps...when we die, we become a part of something entire, whether it is sun and air, or goodness and knowledge. At any rate, that is happiness; to be dissolved into something complete and great. When it comes to one, it comes as naturally as sleep.”
— Willa Cather
Lynne Marie Evans died at 1 p.m., July 30, 2020 from complications of cancer. She was born in 1953 in Casper, Wyoming, granddaughter of pioneer families the Duncans, Kassis and Gregorys. Lynne felt very lucky to be a third generation Wyomingite, and her fondest memories were those of time spent on the Duncan Ranch outside of Glenrock. The only other place she found that she loved as much as Wyoming was Montana, where she spent the last 27 years of her life.
Lynne had four children, Ryan Schmall (Teresa), Chris Evans (Nicole), Alex Evans (Erica),and Julia Evans. Nothing meant more to her than her loved ones, including her beloved grandson Erik, and granddaughter, Adalynne. Lynne was surrounded by many loving friends that were also part of her family, especially Stephen and Sam Gessner, who stepped in whenever needed to help or just be there. Cynthia Tyhurst, and Michelle Kinneer, who were always there, keeping her cheered up and loved.
She was preceded in death by twin infant girls, Margaret and Elizabeth Evans, her beloved nephew, Chad Thomas, and numerous other relatives.
Lynne graduated from Weber State University College of Nursing in 1980, then went on to attain her Master's Degree in Nursing from Gonzaga University. At the time of her death, she had also completed all the didactic courses for a Master's Degree in Medical Bioethics from Creighton University School of Medicine. Lynne worked for many years as a trauma and flight nurse and as a healthcare risk manager. She served in various capacities as a board and committee member for her state and national professional risk management organizations. She was so proud of being a nurse and hoped that her work helped others over her long career.
In lieu of flowers, Lynne would like donations to be made to Mountain Home Montana, an organization she has supported for many years. A celebration of life will be held at the family home on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at 383 Marin Lane, Florence. Below are a few words from her children:
Our Rock, Our Candle
Tempering. Tempered. A Wyomingite. A Montanan. A mother. A grandmother. A nurse. A scholar. A cowgirl. A ranch hand. Fiery, stubborn, and silly. Staunch and stalwart. Congenial. Can be crabby. Liberal in her consumption of beauty. Liberal in love. Our rock, our candle burned too short an hour. —Alex
If love had a name, unsolicited advice had a role model, and stubbornness were a person, look no further than our amazing mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Lynne Evans. If you ever wanted to get a hug that lasted longer, a word of love that stayed more solidly, sprinkled with some advice on how to properly raise your children, then Lynne was your go-to woman. For my beautiful mother, those she loved could never get too much love, those she knew needed help could never get too much help, and no minor cut or injury was too benign for an ER visit. She'll always be there in the back of my mind when I watch my son trying to show me his new trick he wants to show me on the playground. She will always be there when I make a life decision and wonder, "What would mom think about this?" We loved her so deeply and our hearts break to see her gone. — Chris
I’ve always heard that love is the one thing you get more of by giving it away. The life of my mother, Lynne, is a testament to that statement. She was a woman filled with a fierce love for her children and her friends, and with each person she took to her heart, she was loved that much more in return. Whether it was family she knew all her life or friends she gained after only a short meeting, her kindness and generosity of spirit had a profound impact on everyone around her. To be in her circle was to know, unquestionably, that you were loved, cherished, and safe. That you had a friend to laugh with and a shoulder to cry on. That you had an ally in any battle and a buffer from all of life’s unpredictability. To say, “she will be missed” seems inadequate, as she was a light unlike any other. But a piece of her continues to shine in all who loved her, and her memory will always be held in our hearts. — Julia
