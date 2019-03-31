MISSOULA — Lynne Blumberg, former Sentinel High School teacher and feisty friend to many, died at the age of 96 at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born Lynne Mildred Stout on Jan. 3, 1923, on a farm near the badlands of South Dakota, and that rugged terrain, she said, served as a private playground for herself and her three older brothers: Roy, Bernard (Bun), and Patrick (Patsy), all deceased. They walked to a one-room school and found their way home during blizzards by holding onto fences.
Winters were harsh, but Lynne remembered the way the spring brought wild flowers, the trill of the mountain lark, and the fragile beauty of gumbo lilies. Girls were not allowed in the barnyard or fields where work was being done, so Lynne devoted herself to “reading, writing, and thinking.” She called these her “favorite ways to connect with the world.” Even retired, with failing eyesight, she kept the Helena Library for the Blind busy sending her book-tapes, and listened for many hours every day.
Lynne went to high school in Kadoka, Pierre, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In 1944 she graduated from Augustana College in Sioux Falls. An early marriage was, in her words, “a casualty of the war years.” Later, she worked in Boulder for the campus newspaper at the University of Colorado, where she met and married Nathaniel Bernard Blumberg, returned from the European front and resuming his pre-war studies in journalism and history. Janet, the first of three daughters, was born in Boulder in 1947. When Nathaniel won a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford, the family of three sailed across the Atlantic on the Queen Mary. During their last summer there, they drove around France and Switzerland in a rented Renault. These were experiences Lynne said she always treasured.
After Oxford, the family relocated to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, where Nathan joined the journalism faculty and daughter Jenifer was born in 1953, and Josephine in 1954. Lynne enjoyed taking classes at Michigan State University in East Lansing, where Nathaniel next taught journalism. Then the family of five drove out West in a heavily loaded station wagon to Missoula where Nathaniel served as dean of the School of Journalism. For Lynne, arriving in Missoula felt like coming home, because it was so much like South Dakota. She found the people “open, honest, and sincere — no phonies.” Lynne was known for her forthrightness in speech and she possessed a notable streak of stubborn independence.
Lynne found universities “friendly and welcoming places,” and at the University of Montana she took courses in writing and literature. She wrote many short stories about her childhood in South Dakota, along with stories and feature articles on other topics. During Nathaniel’s visiting professorships away from Missoula, she enjoyed a year at Pennsylvania State University in College Park, and when Nathaniel was visiting at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, she worked on the Herman Melville project at the Newbery Library. After that, Lynne embarked on an master's in English at the University of Montana: her thesis was entitled, “The Tragic Vision of Herman Melville.”
Then, to her surprise, at the age of 45, she was sought out and hired to teach English and writing at Sentinel High School, where her experience in photography came in handy as adviser to the Bitterroot yearbook. Lynne recalled entering the classroom “in fear and trembling,” but found to her “amazement” that she could teach. Her colleagues and students from those years proved loyal friends, visiting her — and emailing with her — for the rest of her long life. In later years, she would drag her chair up close and put her nose “two inches from the screen” to read the large print of those emails, and also to the television screen in order to follow her beloved Roger Federer and the Utah Jazz. (Earlier, she may have been the most devoted fan the Atlanta Braves ever had.)
Having grown up with brothers, Lynne declared herself “more at ease with boys.” Her predilection for boys would be amply satisfied when her three daughters provided her with six grandsons, along with one granddaughter. At various times, Josephine’s three sons lived with Lynne, and between the three of them, she said, they took care of her “with joviality and frivolity.”
She always eagerly anticipated visits from Jenifer’s sons Asher and Aram, but it was their sister Ari who finally “bridged that gap,” when, as Lynne put it, Ari achieved a “very special relationship of lasting closeness” with her grandmother. It was truly said that Lynne Blumberg was “one of the great letter-writers of the Western world,” and her youngest grandchild, Janet’s son Caleb, confirmed it: “Grandma’s emails are hilarious,” the “wittiest” ever. Lynne’s wit, and her “telling it like it is,” kept her friends and email partners entertained for many years.
Lynne often said, “Children are not meant to die before their parents.” Her youngest daughter Josephine died of hypothermia in the kind of winter roadside death that is tragically familiar to those who live in the Rocky Mountains. “A person never gets over it,” Lynne said. “It greatly lessened the serenity of my final years.” But always, Lynne remained what she was, a tough, farm-bred, mid-Western, stoic: a resolute South Dakotan who never once complained about the trials of aging.
Lynne Blumberg is survived by a half-sister, Ava Gene Wendt; by her daughters Janet Leslie Blumberg and Jenifer Lyn Blumberg; and by seven grandchildren: Laramie Dean Loewen, Kiam Austin Loewen, Adam Henry Loewen, Asher Emanuel Loeb, Ariel Jeanette Diaz, Aram Benjamin Loeb, and Caleb Michael Knedlik. Her eight great-grandchildren are Kahlia Loewen, Rihanna Loewen, Benjamin Diaz, Samuel Diaz, Evelyn Knedlik, Elizabeth Knedlik, Simone Knedlik, and Avery Loeb. Lynne requested no flowers or memorial service; such things “had never been important” to her. “Show some kindness to a woeful child,” she said. “That would please me very much.”
The family wishes to thank the incredibly caring staff at Riverside & Partners Hospice.