Lynne Whittle Hayes

In April of 1976, Lynne and Fred moved their family to Hamilton. Here, Lynne met many of the people who became her life-long friends and mentors, including Jackie Tolman, Jodi Bergman, Mable Welch, Linda Hickam, Linda Sulewski, Diana Matson, Jani Meuchel, Gayle Beck, and others. She also frequently saw her friend Julie Howard who lived just over the mountains. Lynne had a deep love for the gospel of Jesus Christ and was always serving others without desire for recognition or reward.

Lynne worked at various retail jobs throughout her life and eventually as circulation manager for the Ravalli Republic in Hamilton, but her first priority was always her family. She created a home that was a sanctuary of love, peace and compassion. She was adored by each of her grandchildren, who loved snuggling with her, eating her delicious homemade treats and listening to her stories and wry sense of humor. She had a comedian’s sense of timing. Several years ago, while at the emergency room, she made a physician smile after he informed her son that there was, unfortunately, a line of people in front of her before she could get her CT scan done. Lynne (who was sedated) immediately piped up from her gurney, “what do you have to do to get to the front of the line in this place? Actually die?”