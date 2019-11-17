LAFAYETTE, California — Estelle “Bumpsy” McFarland Byrne, much loved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 9, 2019, aged 88.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Joe” W. Byrne, 1931-2016, and survived by many members of her large family. Estelle grew up in Missoula, graduating from the University of Montana and attending Art Center in Pasadena, California. She worked as a commercial artist before marrying and starting a family, and was an active artist her entire life, working primarily in watercolors and pastels. Estelle and Joe lived in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and on retirement, split their time between Montana, Lebanon, Pennsylvania and the Saddlebrooke community of Tucson, Arizona. They moved to Lafayette, California in 2011 to be closer to family.
You have free articles remaining.
We will all remember Estelle’s laugh, generosity, love for family, and passion for art. To honor Estelle and Joe, the family welcomes donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.