MISSOULA — M. Frances (Fran) LaFriniere Gross, 79, went home to the Lord Dec. 19, 2018, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was at home in Missoula.
Fran was born in Missoula April 1, 1939, to Lea D. and Francis LaFriniere. She grew up mostly in Missoula and attended local grade schools. She also attended Missoula County High school, graduating in 1957. She was a gifted artist, excelling in art classes, and a great vocalist, participating in choir. She married John A. Gross Nov. 15, 1958. They later divorced.
Fran loved singing and dancing as well as listening to good music. She enjoyed league bowling for quite some time. She also loved knitting and was an accomplished seamstress. She made many clothes for her children and even her own wedding gown. She made everything from gowns to lingerie over the years. She worked at Van Evans and a few convenience stores in Missoula.
Fran is preceded in death by both parents and John A. Gross.
Survivors include: four children, Bernadette (Berni) Gross, Lorraine (Lorri) Gross, John Gross, Matt Gross and his loving wife April all of Missoula; two sisters, Janey (Bill) Long, Frenchtown, Susan LaFriniere, Missoula; five grandchildren, Andrew Maedche, Anchorage, AK, Elaine Sandvig, Somers, Dylan (Brittany) Gross, Missoula, Ian (Tiffany) Eby, Whidbey Island, Washington, Rose (Adam) Crandall, Portland, Oregon,; five great-grandchildren, Kiara, Abigail, Haley, Axton, Lilly; a special niece, Becky Wiedrich, Missoula and several other nieces and nephews and their families.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life spring of 2019. Details will be announced on a later date.
The family suggests donations to Alzheimer’s research or facilities, Hospice or charity of your choice.