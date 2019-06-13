MISSOULA — June 4, 2019 — Laurice Fritz, 78, passed away at her home after a short but hard fought battle with cancer.
Born April, 20, 1941, as Maryln Laurice Roark but forever after known as “Laurice,” to Nellie Morris Roark and Beryl Easton Roark. They, along with her older brother, Douglas Roark, lived on a small ranch outside Potomac. Later they moved into Missoula where her father opened Ace Auto Salvage. Answering the phones was her first job. Her mother and Uncle Fred still ran the family ranch on Sunset Hill Road. And her aunt Patsy Wilson had a ranch on Cottonwood Creek so she spent a lot of time in the Blackfoot Valley.
As a young girl, she loved gymnastics, animals, books and cars! At one time she had both a skunk and a pig as pets, and dogs, especially Bassets! She would go on in her life, to take in every stray dog that she came in contact with. Reading was one of her great loves. She could finish a book in a matter of hours and had numerous old and new books around her house.
At the age of 14, she met her best friend for life, Jean Nelson (Goldsby). They would have kids at the same time and have husbands with similar interests, namely cars and racing. Many a summer night was spent racing cars. In high school is where she met her future husband, Ronald Fritz. They would end up getting married after high school and having two daughters.
Laurice together with her mother, good friend Velma and later her daughter Susan, loved dealing in antiques and collectibles. She loved to research and talk to others about a piece and its history. She especially liked to make a good deal, whether it be buying or selling.
For the past several years, after retiring, she has spent most of her time at the ranch on the Blackfoot. She loved to watch the deer, elk and other wildlife while enjoying the solitude.
Laurice was preceded in death by her mother, father and brother. Family remaining includes her daughters Susan (Jeff) Harlow, Corie (Doug McCullough) Fritz, niece Peggy (Erik) Nelsen and two grandsons, Kristopher and Nicolas Harlow.