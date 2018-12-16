MISSOULA — M. Loretta Bertapelle, 90, of Missoula, passed away on Dec. 11, 2018, at her home from natural causes.
Loretta was born in Missoula on Sept. 29, 1928, and was adopted as an infant by Harry and Ethel Bresee. In 1946 she graduated from Missoula County High School and married Alvin M. Bertapelle later that year. They welcomed two children, William D. and Barbara A., and raised their children in their lower Rattlesnake home — the same home she lived in all but two years of her life. Al and Loretta later divorced but remained friends until his death in 1984.
Loretta was employed as a bookkeeper for John R. Daily’s and was proud of the 42 years she served the company, but nothing made her more proud than talking about her grandchildren.
Loretta was preceded in death by her son, William and ex-husband, Al. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Bill) Dellinger of Missoula, daughter in law, Sandy (Gary) Sommer of Owen, Wisconsin, grandchildren Jory (Angi) Dellinger of Missoula, Joshua (Carolyn) Dellinger of Providence, Rhode Island, Meegan (Jim) Archambo, Michael (Marti) Bertapelle, Alexis Sommer, Timoly (Eric) Brodhagen, and Ted (Sara) Sommer, all of Wisconsin, 15 great-grandchildren, special friends Charlotte and Terry of Missoula, and her cat, Calli.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. The family would like to thank the special nurses from Hospice of Missoula who helped take care of Loretta in her final days. Cindy, Stephon, Mary and Nissa were a blessing.
Condolences can be left for the family at gardencityfh.com.