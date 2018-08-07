WHITEHALL — Mabel Arlene Webster, 88, of Whitehall received her angel wings on Aug. 3, 2018. She was surrounded by her loving children and caring staff at the Village Healthcare Center in Missoula, where Mabel continued showing her servant’s heart until her last breath. Mom’s greatest gift to all she encountered in this world was her pure and genuine love for every person she met.
Mabel was born on Jan. 8, 1930, during the Great Depression, in Great Falls to Walter Wilson, Sr. and Annie Pearl Wilson. Mabel’s family lived in the Choteau/Augusta/Simms areas of Montana during her formative years. She began school in Fort Shaw and completed her education in Choteau. Mabel came from a lineage of strong & mighty women, who were all small in stature, yet able to overcome various life adversities through determination and independent spirits. She lived and demonstrated these qualities throughout her life and passed them on to her children. Mabel’s response to each life challenge was, “I’m not going to let it beat me,” which she stated even in her final major health crises.
Upon the death of her mother when Mabel was age 14, she left school to care for her younger brothers and work at the Choteau hospital. Mabel met the love of her life, James M. Webster, Sr. of Conrad, where they married on Aug. 4, 1947. Together, Mabel and Jim lived in the Montana towns of Conrad, Chinook and Billings, then to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Brandon, South Dakota, and back in Montana to Frenchtown and Whitehall. Mabel worked raising her family, as a nursing assistant, sold Avon, co-leased the Whitehall Town Pump with Jim, and after his untimely death, began her career as a caregiver at age 60 working as a Senior Companion for 28 years.
Mabel was an active member of the Whitehall Assembly of God church, Whitehall Senior Center, and Koinonia of Montana.
Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Webster, Sr., parents Walter, Sr. & Annie Pearl Wilson; brothers, William “Luddy” Gorwell, Vernon Wilson, Harold Wilson, and Richard Wilson; sisters, Margaret Groot and Myrtle Wilson; granddaughter, Brittney Webster, and son-in-law, Arlo Rodway.
Mabel is survived by her children Merna Rodway, Whitehall; Marsha Kirchner, Milltown; Judy Webster, Helena;, Jim, Jr. (Renee) Whitehall; and John (Janet) Webster, Missoula. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren with No. 10 due in September, & brothers, Walter Wilson, Jr (Kathy), Simms & Donald Wilson (Doris), Libby. Mabel joins her beloved companion dog, Penny in the heavenly realms. It was touching that Mabel’s life journey completed on the 91st anniversary of her husband’s birth, joining him forever in paradise.
Mabel’s family is especially grateful for the loving and compassionate care she received from the dedicated staff at the Village Healthcare Center. Your loving kindness blessed us all.
Interment will be held for the family at Hillside Cemetery, Conrad, Montana, on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. officiated by Pastor Ryan Webster. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Whitehall Assembly of God church on Saturday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. co-officiated by Pastors Bill Lanes & Ryan Webster. A reception will follow at Whitehall Assembly of God Church.
The family suggests memorials to Whitehall Senior Center, Jefferson Valley EMS, or the Whitehall Assembly of God church. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.