MISSOULA — Betty Fanto, 87, died Wednesday Jan. 9, 2019, in her home of natural causes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Fanto, Sr., parents, Peter and Beatrice (Mannix) Baron, sisters Marie Morin (Leo) Agnes Carrol (Earl), Irene Logan (Stan) Harrison (Blackie), Catherine Olson (John).
She was born Sept. 11, 1931 at 1525 S. 11th St., Missoula. The youngest of a family of five girls, family would always be most important in Betty's life.
A young friend of Betty's, Donna, introduced her to her older brother Les Chandler. Married in 1949, the couple had two sons, Raymond and Rodney. Les' service in the Korean War kept him away from the birth of his oldest son, however the end of war brought him back to Missoula and the couple enjoyed the next few years. At the young age of 28, Betty was widowed with Les' sudden passing in 1959.
In 1960, Betty met and married Dale Schiltz (Karl) with their marriage Betty had her third child, Karla Schiltz. Although the marriage was short lived, Betty's family had grown and she needed to continue to work to support them.
Continuing her job as a meat wrapper at JR Daileys on Front St, she met Bob Fanto who was managing the retail store front. Bob, a widower with two children of his own Rob, Jr. and Eleanor (Teeter), and Betty become a couple and were married in 1966, blending the families together. With the closing of the retail operation, JR Daileys moved to Mullan Rd and Bob, Betty and their five children opened Bobs Butcher Shop at 445 Hill St., Missoula, in 1968. The business thrived and the Fanto's brought quality meats and homemade recipes to all with many loyal customers who became friends. All the while Betty's sisters and their families were a constant part of their lives.
Closing the business in 1978, and all kids out on their own, Bob and Betty moved to Ovando to work with Teeter and her husband, Gordy running a ranch. With Rob, Teeter and Rod now having children of their own, Betty's greatest joy came from her grandchildren.
With Bob having a significant stroke in 1984, the couple moved back to their home on Grant St. and enjoyed family meals and memories for the next few years.
After Bobs passing, Betty worked at Riverside Senior Center until moving to Georgia to help her daughter, Karla and husband Rick with their children. While in Georgia, Betty was able to continue her love of ceramics as the Director of Ceramics at the Alpharetta Seniors Center, making many new friends and growing to love the south.
When Betty's sister, Katie, called and asked for her to move back to Missoula and care for her and her husband in their family home at 1525 S. 11th St., she of course said yes and moved back to be with family. With their passing, Betty moved to her final home, which she was able to enjoy with her son Rod until his passing in 2015.
She is survived by her sons Rob Fanto (Sue), Ray Chandler (Betty), daughters Eleanor Romness, Karla Nichwander (Rick), seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 217 Tremont St, followed by luncheon and burial @ St. Mary’s Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome at Moms Home 6030 Lebeau Dr., Missoula, MT 59808 following the services.