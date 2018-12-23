CORVALLIS — Mabelle Lucille Carney, 84, of Corvallis, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Thomas and Violet (Forester) Thomas; seven brothers and two sisters; sons, Larry and Robert; grandson, Joshua, and her beloved husband, Charles. Survivors include: sister, Shirley (Cliff) Iverson of Missoula; brother, Jerry (Karen) Thomas of Corvallis; daughter, Ruth (Steve) Firkins of Oregon; son, Loren (Carol) Carney of Corvallis; grandchildren: Craig (Misty); Doug (Sarah); Brianne (James); Amanda (Aaron); David (Melissa); Lisa (Jeff); Rachel (Jake) and 20 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be Friday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Hamilton Assembly of God Church, 601 W. Main, with fellowship and reception following. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.
The family suggests that donations may be made to the Assembly of God Missions or the Gideons for Bibles.