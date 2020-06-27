Madeline Finley

In her 50s, she was part of a group of women the same age who worked as wildland firefighters. They called themselves the Broad Squad, and she loved that her son Jim was her boss.

She then worked as a CHR for Tribal Health where she took people to medical appointments and checked on sick people in their homes until she retired.

Madeline loved the mountains, and she spent as much time as she could driving around, hunting, fishing or camping. She knew the Salish names and medicinal uses of many plants. She had a dry meat rack in her yard, and she loved keeping stocked up on dry meat.

She woke up early every day and prayed, cooked a big breakfast and worked on keeping up her yard and her house. She planted flowers, mowed her own lawn and stacked wood into her 90s.

Madeline loved reading. She always had a stack of National Geographic magazines and other books and magazines next to her bed. She read every day.

While very private, she loved her close friends and liked calling and visiting them.