BILLINGS — Madeline Grosso Petelin of Billings, formerly of Hardin, died Feb. 12 at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings.
She was born Dec. 15, 1928 in Red Lodge, the daughter of Dominic and Josephine Romani Grosso. She grew up in Red Lodge, graduated from Carbon County High School, and attended Billings Business College.
She married Jack Petelin in Red Lodge on June 29, 1948 and made their home in Hardin on April 1, 1950 following Jack’s graduation from the University Of Montana School of Pharmacy.
Madeline worked at the Big Horn County Memorial Hospital later joining Jack at his pharmacy. Together, they retired in 1985.
Madeline was a good cook, learning from her mother to make ravioli, breadsticks, pies and the most favorite of the grandkids, sugar cookies. Favorite pass times included reading, quilting, traveling. She loved to play bridge and made everlasting friends. She was a dedicated volunteer at the Big Horn County Historical Society and developed new friendships. Most treasured were her grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and husband Jack in 1998. Loving survivors include son David (Joanne) Petelin, daughter Karen (Jerry) Rutherford; sister Frances Inderrieden; grandchildren, Bret (Rochelle) Rutherford, Megan (Justin) Nelson, Jennifer (Don) Harper; greatgrandchildren Henley and Ellery Nelson, Augustus Rutherford and Alannah Harper; many nieces and nephews.
Bullis Mortuary of Hardin has been entrusted with the arrangements. A service will be held at a later date. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Big Horn County Historical Society.