FLORENCE — Major James F. Richards (U.S. Army, retired) died peacefully at home on Dec. 15, 2018, with his family at his side. He led a valiant battle against advanced cancer and an earlier stroke. He was born in Butte on April 19, 1937, to Marylouise and Jean F. Richards.
The family moved to Seattle in the early 1940s. Jim attended school there being active in football, track and field. He was a camp counselor and lifeguard plus loved canoeing to Lake Sammamish with his friends for overnight camping.
In 1955 the family moved to American Fork, Utah where Jim joined the Utah National Guard. In 1958 he became a member of a “trial” Special Forces Unit intended to back up the active duty Special Forces units. This proved successful and he served with the 19th SFG from 1959-1966. His training included U.S. Army Combat Medic, Airborne and Jump Master School.
In 1962 Jim attended Officers Candidate School. In 1966 Jim earned his Master Parachute Wings jumping 130 military jumps and over 200 sport jumps during his career.
Jim served as a company Commander in Vietnam (1967-68) with the 196th Light Infantry Brigade receiving his CIB, Meritorious Service Award and Purple Heart. During his recuperation at Fitzsimons General Hospital, in Denver, Colorado he met the love of his life, Elspeth. He continued his varied Army career as an Infantry Officer stationed at Ft Carson, Colorado, Ft Benning, Georgia, Los Angeles, California, Denver, Colorado, and McKee Barracks in Crailsheim, Germany.
Retiring from the Army in 1981, Jim earned his bachelor's degree from University of Montana Forestry School, where he subsequently worked for 10 years.
Jim loved his time spent in Montana with his wife, two sons and their dog “Misty” fishing, camping, boating, skiing, being a Boy Scout leader, attending Griz games and simply enjoying nature and the lovely vistas from his deck in Missoula and later, Florence. Jim also enjoyed golf and was an avid reader. As winters got to be too cold he and Elspeth traveled South West for several months each winter in their “rig.”
Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elspeth, their two sons, Sean J. Richards, of Brooklyn, NY, and James F. Richards, Jr. “JJ”, his wife Tammy and their seven children and a great-grandson, all of Helena plus a sister, Diane Brown of Rolla, Missouri. He was preceded in death by an infant son David, an infant grandson, Ethan and his brother Major Don Richards (U.S. Army, retired).
Military honors at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery are planned for July. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.