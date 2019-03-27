CORVALLIS — Marcella K. Schach Clyde, age 95, of Corvallis, passed away of natural causes on March 22, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula surrounded by family. She touched the lives of all who were fortunate enough to call her wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.
Marcella was born in Victor to Marie and Jacob Schach on Oct. 8, 1923. Known to the family as “Babe,” she married the love of her life, Hugh Clyde, on January 27, 1940, in Salmon, Idaho. Hugh and Marcella worked many jobs, living with Marcella’s parents at first, until they followed their dream to “go farming.” They moved to Darby, where they farmed and adopted a baby girl in 1948. Patricia Darlene was the light of their life at this time, as they believed they could not have children of their own. Marcella was, as Hugh said proudly, “a good mother and his best helper.” Hugh and Marcella did everything together. They loved to fish, dance, and camp when they weren’t farming. After Patty graduated from Darby High, they had a huge surprise; Jill Kathleen Clyde was born in August 1969. They were overjoyed with another baby, and she was another bright light in their lives. They moved to Corvallis in 1973 to continue farming, and when the winters became too long, struck out in their trailer for the warmer weather in Arizona, finding new snowbird friends. Hugh passed away in 1999, and Marcella, despite missing Hugh terribly, continued to live in her home until 2017. Hugh and Marcella were members of the National Grange and supported FFA and 4H.
Marcella was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Eleanor Wolf and Loretta Schumacher, her beloved husband Hugh, and her treasured daughters Patty and Jill.
Marcella is survived by son-in law Earl Morgan; grandchildren, Libby and Ron (Jess) Brunell, Tyler (Shraddha) and Tate Brosten, and Cody Morgan; great-grandchildren, Zoe, Eva, Tia, Zak (Ron) Brunell; Dawson (Tate) Brosten; and Serene and Cara (Tyler) Brosten.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Hamilton, officiated by Father Connor. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside Hugh and Jill. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to local 4H programs in Marcella and Hugh’s name.