HOT SPRINGS — Marci Leigh Pablo, 65, of Hot Springs, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her home. She was born July 6, 1953, in Hot Springs to Claude and Alpha Denny.
Marci attended school at Lonepine and Hot Springs. She married Tom Paro and together they had two sons. Marci later married Michael “Mickey” Pablo and they had one son.
Marci moved to Niarada and started a life-long ranching career. She had awesome branding parties. After her beloved husband passed she moved her ranch to Hot Springs. At this time she also began working at the Hot Springs Elementary as a cook. Later she bought the Hot Springs Liquor Store. She truly enjoyed working for Clinton and Vannessa Fitchett cooking at their hunting lodge.
Her hobbies included her beautiful bead work, gardening and her wonderful homemade cooking.
Marci was an amazing wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved spending time and was very proud of her grandsons, Trevor and Michael, and granddaughter, Brittany. She truly enjoyed the time with her great-granddaughters, Ashlyn and Kamryn. Marci was always there for family and friends in times of need.
Marci was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Alpha Denny; the love of her life, Mickey Pablo; and a grandson, Mason Pablo.
Marci is survived by her sons, Bob (Kris) Paro of Hot Springs; Bill Paro of California, and Lawrence (Alisha) Pablo of Hot Springs; grandsons, Trevor Paro and Michael Pablo; granddaughter, Brittany (Jake) Hayes; great-granddaughters, Ashlyn and Kamryn Hayes; sister, Lorre King of Hot Springs; brother, Darrel Denny of Polson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.
Services will be announced and held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.