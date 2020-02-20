Marcia Antoinette Smith Erickson

Marcia was a 55 year resident of Dixon. She graduated from Missoula County High School in 1954 and from the University of Montana in 1958. After graduating college she taught elementary school in Great Falls Montana and in 1960 she married our father, Don. They moved to Chicago while Don finished dental school and she taught one more year of elementary school. They moved to California in 1962, living on Travis AFB for two years before putting down roots in Dixon in 1964. For many years, Marcia taught piano out of the home and substituted, but her primary role during these years was of mother and wife. She did both extremely well. She was a strong, intelligent, loyal and quick witted woman. We had the sort of childhood that many dream of and few have, we were extremely lucky girls. When we were in high school, our mom began her next career going to work full time as a 5th grade teacher at Anderson Elementary. She loved teaching and excelled in that role for the next 25 years. Marcia taught piano to many, 5th grade to more and the ability to hold their tongue to none. She was one to speak her mind and we were all the better for it. Marcia loved to swim, especially in "her" cold lake in Montana, she read voraciously and enjoyed her crosswords. She loved being a grandmother and lucky for our kids she and our dad were regularly able to travel to see them, even in Japan and Singapore. She touched so many lives; our dad's, ours, her extended family, her friends, the many students, the parents and her co-workers.