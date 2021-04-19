 Skip to main content
Marcia Legreid Earhart-Hall
Marcia Legreid Earhart-Hall

Marcia Legreid Earhart-Hall

Marcia Legreid Earhart-Hall, 73, of Renton, WA passed away of pancreatic cancer on April 12th, 2021.

Marcia is survived by her husband Robert Hall and her children Stacey Earhart (fiancé Sean Armstrong) of Renton, WA and Shannon Miller (Sydney & Connor Meza) of East Wenatchee and her stepson Damion Hall, siblings Leland Legreid, Allen Legreid, Sherry Peterson (Marc), and countless nieces and nephews and her Lhasa Apso, Coco. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance or a foundation of your choice.

