Marcia Leigh Gore

MISSOULA — Marcia Leigh danced peacefully off the stage of her last routine Sept. 8, 2020 at the Edgewood Vista theater in Missoula. She was under the capable direction of Hospice of Missoula and the staff of Edgewood Vista theater. Thank you.

Born Oct. 16, 1932, Marcia L. Gore was raised and gained early education in Rock Port, Missouri. While there, she excelled in academics, music, drama and was a cheer leader. An independent and very intelligent soul, Marcia had issues with her mother and others who sought to boss her. Women entering the professional work force in the 50s and 60s had their difficulties. Few women in those days went to college. She had her way, and likely Mensa would have welcomed her. She persisted.

After spending one year at the University of Kansas in 1950, she transferred to Denver University. In 1954, she received her BA degree in Drama. She had brief acting work at the Cleveland Playhouse in Ohio.