FLORENCE — Marcia Mae Sayles was born June 11, 1931, and passed away peacefully with her husband, Creighton, by her side on July 8, 2019.
Mom’s life was focused around family and faith. She was born in Mandan, North Dakota, to Roy and Etola Young and sister, Lenore. She graduated valedictorian of her high school class. While at Macalaster College, she met the love of her life, Creighton Sayles. She mastered in Spanish and business and minored in international relations. She played in the bagpipe band. Upon graduation mom and dad eloped June 1, 1952. They started their family with the birth of Timothy Michael. In Mandan, they ran Young’s Print Shop. Creighton was also a volunteer firefighter. While in Mandan, daughters, Tara Lee and Twyla Ruth were born. The family moved to Missoula in 1969, where Creighton joined the Missoula Rural Fire District.
Marcia was an exquisite homemaker who sewed, gardened, knitted and cooked. She could fix, build, paint or restore anything. Together they built their dream home, a beautiful log cabin in the mountains of Miller Creek. In the later years, they settled in Florence. Marcia enjoyed Bible Study, Sweet Adelines, serving on election boards, many church activities and had deep devotion to her family and friends. Throughout life, Mom had a sharp mind, never forgot a detail, cared selflessly for others and always chose joy.
She is survived by her husband Creighton; son, Tim (Sherry) and granddaughter, Erin; daughters, Tara Lee (Tom) and granddaughters, Holly and Maureen (Ryan) and great-granddaughter, Ruby and Twyla (Scott), and grandson Jake and his finance, Charli Jean; also included are other relatives and adopted family. In Heaven, she will be joining her beloved grandson, Todd. Marcia was the master of the family.
A service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Florence-Carlton Community Church. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.