HAYDEN, Idaho — Mardy O. Hanson 75, passed away March 10, 2019, at Hospice of North Idaho in Hayden, Idaho. He was born and raised in Missoula. He was employed at the Hayloft in Lolo before his retirement in 2008. He spent his remaining years in Post Falls, Idaho. He will be missed by his many friends and family. No funeral is scheduled at his request.
