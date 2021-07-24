Margaret Ann Churchwell

She also logged many miles traveling to see the Griz play on the road, and always looked forward to her annual trip to the Frozen Four with her sister Karen and her family. It became a right of passage as her grandchildren became old enough and were invited to join. She loved her trips to Hawaii with the family, and made her “bucket list” trip to Israel in 2005.

Speaking of the Griz, Margie was an avid fan that never missed a football game, and the north end zone will be a little quieter without her spirited cheering and generous “help” whenever the referees made the wrong call—and every call against her team was a bad call. Even more so than the Griz, she was the biggest fan of her grandchildren on and off the field (giving those referees an even harder time, of course). They were the true pride and joy of her life and she was always there to cheer them up and cheer them on.

Margie's passions weren't limited to sports—she loved to collect with her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law. Everything from Beanie Babies, to Madame Alexander Dolls, to Cabbage Patch Dolls and plates. She enjoyed the excitement of “the find” and the fun way to bond with her family. At the end of the day, Margie could never turn down a bowl of ice cream, and made sure the freezer was always stocked with many flavors.