Margaret Ann Churchwell

Margaret “Margie” Ann Churchwell
February 18, 1945 – December 3, 2020
Margaret, known to most as “Margie,” lived with a strong sense of adventure and a firm understanding of what matters most—the beauty of living a life with those she loved. Her unwavering loyalty was fierce, when one of her people (or sports teams) were wronged, she was feisty; to her family, she was gentle; to anyone that needed her, she was already on the way. Margie passed away on December 3, 2020, leaving a lifetime of cherished memories, hilarious stories and unending love behind.
Margie, her daughter Erika, son-in-law Jim, her 5 grandchildren and, eventually, even her great grandson Zane, will always treasure the memories and abundant love shared in their multi-generational home.
To Margie's adoring grandchildren, she was “Nana.” Each one of her grandchildren knew from the start how lucky they were to wake up every morning to the sound of Nana grinding her coffee beans, and felt even luckier on the days when she would fill their sippy cups, too. For every one of her grandchildren's bedtimes, splinters, stomach bugs, sibling squabbles, sad moments and times they got in trouble with mom and dad, Nana was there. Whenever they needed Margie, she would somehow always be waiting for them in her favorite rocking chair, arms wide and ready to remind them that she would always be on their side.
With her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Margie was as full of wonder as she was of wisdom to share. She would never miss a meteor shower or eclipse, even if it meant staying up late to chase the stars, and she insisted on waking up in the middle of the night to crowd around the TV and watch the royal wedding. Her family describes her as a “shameless rubbernecker” and people-watcher, and she had no problem chasing whatever struck her curiosity.
Margie grew up in Sandpoint, Idaho and had an idyllic childhood of her own, surrounded by cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents in addition to her loving parents, Bob and Ruth Forgey, and her sisters Janice Boatwright and Karen Perttunen. Her stories were full of fond family memories and childhood adventures, like running away to keep her sister from brushing her hair, and picking huckleberries with her dad. Her grandchildren are especially familiar with Margie's tooth fairy story, which she couldn't help but tell every time one of them lost a tooth. No matter how many times they heard it, it always made the family laugh to hear about the time she got jealous of her older sisters and placed a bean under her pillow in hopes of tooth fairy riches, only to have her parents return that same bean in exchange for her first real lost tooth.
She graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1964 and went on to attend the St. Patrick School of Nursing, where she worked hard and proudly graduated in 1967. She was a skilled and caring nurse for many years, most of them spent working in the OR, but also as a public health nurse in Southern California and later for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana.
Margie gained a second family on September 23, 1967, when she married Don Churchwell. She went on to have her daughter, Erika, who can attest to what a truly amazing mother Margie was—equal parts loving and nurturing, strong and independent, fun and adventurous.
In addition to her family, Margie was an incredible friend. She lovingly made baby blankets for every baby born to friends and family, and especially enjoyed the race to finish her blanket before the baby arrived. She loved to bake for friends and family—no one could forget her monkey bread with huckleberries and rum poppy seed cake. Margie was a strong woman of faith and spent many hours at the Christian Assembly Church, making friends and creating a close church family as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. And, when it came to holidays, Thanksgiving was her absolute favorite—spending a full day recreating her mother's treasured recipes as her family flocked to her home.
Margie loved to travel, and she wasn't afraid to take off and drive anywhere her heart pulled her. According to her family, she probably drove from Sandpoint to Missoula and back hundreds of times over the years. She even took an impromptu trip to the Calgary Olympics with her daughter, sister and niece in 1988! After watching diligently for weeks, she came to the realization she was a mere eight hours away, called her sister, packed the car and headed out. They got the last hotel room in the area, and managed to find four tickets outside of the stadium just in time—Margie had a knack for spur-of-the-moment adventures like that.
She also logged many miles traveling to see the Griz play on the road, and always looked forward to her annual trip to the Frozen Four with her sister Karen and her family. It became a right of passage as her grandchildren became old enough and were invited to join. She loved her trips to Hawaii with the family, and made her “bucket list” trip to Israel in 2005.
Speaking of the Griz, Margie was an avid fan that never missed a football game, and the north end zone will be a little quieter without her spirited cheering and generous “help” whenever the referees made the wrong call—and every call against her team was a bad call. Even more so than the Griz, she was the biggest fan of her grandchildren on and off the field (giving those referees an even harder time, of course). They were the true pride and joy of her life and she was always there to cheer them up and cheer them on.
Margie's passions weren't limited to sports—she loved to collect with her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law. Everything from Beanie Babies, to Madame Alexander Dolls, to Cabbage Patch Dolls and plates. She enjoyed the excitement of “the find” and the fun way to bond with her family. At the end of the day, Margie could never turn down a bowl of ice cream, and made sure the freezer was always stocked with many flavors.
Anyone who knew Margie will also remember her impeccable sense of style. Her hair and nails were always done, and always looked perfect. She had the ideal pair of shoes for every outfit, many of which she designed and sewed herself. Margie created countless stunning outfits for herself and others, and her daughter can still remember the excitement of picking out the perfect pattern for her mother's next project.
Most will also remember Margie as a helper. She was naturally nurturing and compassionate, always thinking of other's needs ahead of her own. She was someone you could always count on and she gained endless enjoyment from an opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of those around her.
Later in life she was affected by Alzheimer's and began to wander (often trying to find her way back to Sandpoint). Her family was always relieved to find her and grateful to those who helped bring her back safely, and with a smile on her face, as always, enjoying the big adventure.
Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Erika McGowan, and son-in-law, Jim McGowan. Her grandchildren, Kyle and Taylar, Justyne, Megan, Lauryn and Olivia McGowan and her great-grandsons Zane and Crosby. Her sister Karen, her brother-in-law Jim, her aunt Dorothy and her many loved cousins, former husband Don, sisters-in-law, cherished step-daughters/daughters by choice, nieces, nephews and many friends, Guinness, Athena and Hemmingway.
Please join us in celebrating Margaret's life at Christian Assembly Church on Saturday, July 31 at 11:00 AM. Donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's charity of your choice or by gifting a meal to the nurses at your local hospital who share Margie's spirit of caring and nurturing.